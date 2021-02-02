McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 528 Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 983.3% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.1% during the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

NASDAQ VNQI opened at $53.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.21. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $35.51 and a 1-year high of $59.23.

