McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 299 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.4% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 46.1% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.3% in the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 310 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $128.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.28. The company has a market cap of $159.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.50 and a 12-month high of $135.54.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.49. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $19.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $1,320,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,660,835.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TMUS shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $172.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $124.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.52.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.