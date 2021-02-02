Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.07 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) will post sales of $54.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Materialise’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $57.51 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $50.62 million. Materialise posted sales of $56.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Materialise will report full year sales of $200.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $198.24 million to $203.43 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $223.62 million, with estimates ranging from $214.64 million to $232.59 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Materialise.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materialise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Materialise in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

NASDAQ MTLS traded up $6.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.16. The stock had a trading volume of 37,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,245. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.07. Materialise has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $82.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -943.63 and a beta of 0.94.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Materialise during the third quarter worth about $31,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Materialise by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,634 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Materialise by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Materialise in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Materialise in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.99% of the company’s stock.

About Materialise

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

