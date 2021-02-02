Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.07 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) will post sales of $54.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Materialise’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $57.51 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $50.62 million. Materialise posted sales of $56.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that Materialise will report full year sales of $200.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $198.24 million to $203.43 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $223.62 million, with estimates ranging from $214.64 million to $232.59 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Materialise.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materialise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Materialise in a research report on Friday, October 30th.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Materialise during the third quarter worth about $31,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Materialise by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,634 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Materialise by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Materialise in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Materialise in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.99% of the company’s stock.
About Materialise
Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.
Read More: What are Institutional Investors?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Materialise (MTLS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.