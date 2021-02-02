Mastercard Incorporated to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.55 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) – William Blair cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mastercard in a report issued on Thursday, January 28th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.70. William Blair also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.08 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. Mastercard’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mastercard from $375.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.42.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $321.56 on Monday. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $367.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $332.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $320.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,300 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.65, for a total value of $29,406,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,246,213 shares in the company, valued at $35,576,029,263.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 570,148 shares of company stock valued at $183,385,876 over the last 90 days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 4.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,422,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,185,528,000 after purchasing an additional 637,124 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Mastercard by 6.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,937,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,051,323,000 after purchasing an additional 908,871 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Mastercard by 0.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,729,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,275,589,000 after purchasing an additional 19,531 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,270,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,444,029,000 after acquiring an additional 57,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,985,855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,422,711,000 after acquiring an additional 321,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.