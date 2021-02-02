Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Position Increased by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $13,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.09, for a total value of $27,007,827.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,336,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,701,457,673.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 570,148 shares of company stock valued at $183,385,876. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mastercard from $375.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.42.

Shares of MA traded up $13.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $335.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,988,465. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $367.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.23 billion, a PE ratio of 50.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $337.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $332.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.65%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

