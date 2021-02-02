Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,835 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Masco were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,730 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Masco during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its stake in Masco by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 13,179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Masco during the fourth quarter worth $685,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Masco by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 641,829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,257,000 after buying an additional 314,253 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MAS shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Masco in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays downgraded Masco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Masco in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.76.

In other Masco news, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 2,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $123,692.94. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,928.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $55.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $27.04 and a 1-year high of $60.16. The company has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.89%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

