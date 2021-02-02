Marshall Financial Group LLC Takes $412,000 Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 42.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 178,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,774,000 after buying an additional 53,458 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,010.7% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 50.7% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.0% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 4,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UPS has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $202.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.86.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $156.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $178.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

