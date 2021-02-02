Marshall Financial Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Truist initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

Shares of MRK opened at $77.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $195.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $89.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

