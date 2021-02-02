Marshall Financial Group LLC Makes New $314,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IYH. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period.

IYH stock opened at $252.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $249.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.47. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $156.17 and a 12-month high of $259.51.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

