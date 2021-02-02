MarketPeak (PEAK) Trading Up 19.3% Over Last 7 Days

MarketPeak (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded up 8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 2nd. One MarketPeak token can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001797 BTC on exchanges. MarketPeak has a market cap of $2.11 million and $223,122.00 worth of MarketPeak was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MarketPeak has traded up 19.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002856 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00047811 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.23 or 0.00143263 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00066963 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.99 or 0.00256687 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00064376 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00037334 BTC.

MarketPeak Profile

MarketPeak’s total supply is 8,886,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,886,290 tokens. The official website for MarketPeak is marketpeak.com

Buying and Selling MarketPeak

