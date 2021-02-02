MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Price Target Raised to $48.00

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HZO. Truist upped their target price on MarineMax from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MarineMax from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.43.
Shares of NYSE:HZO opened at $43.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. MarineMax has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $49.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.24 and its 200-day moving average is $31.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $953.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.79.
In related news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 4,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total transaction of $156,759.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,176,597.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $175,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,183 shares of company stock valued at $3,656,232 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in MarineMax in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in MarineMax in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in MarineMax by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in MarineMax by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in MarineMax in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.
MarineMax Company Profile
MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.
