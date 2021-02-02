MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Price Target Raised to $48.00

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HZO. Truist upped their target price on MarineMax from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MarineMax from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.43.

Shares of NYSE:HZO opened at $43.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. MarineMax has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $49.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.24 and its 200-day moving average is $31.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $953.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.79.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.43. MarineMax had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. MarineMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that MarineMax will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 4,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total transaction of $156,759.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,176,597.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $175,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,183 shares of company stock valued at $3,656,232 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in MarineMax in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in MarineMax in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in MarineMax by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in MarineMax by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in MarineMax in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

