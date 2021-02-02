Maria E. Martinez Sells 7,500 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Stock

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Director Maria E. Martinez sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.54, for a total value of $1,526,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,233,851.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $192.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.04 and a beta of 1.64. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.01 and a 12-month high of $249.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $219.86 and its 200 day moving average is $185.58.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.21 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1053.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

MRTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. CSFB raised their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $208.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $170,000. Institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

