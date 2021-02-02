Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.26, RTT News reports. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $18.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

MPC opened at $43.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.24. Marathon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $60.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.96%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MPC. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.27.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

