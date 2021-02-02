ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $627.96 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) will announce $627.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for ManTech International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $620.70 million to $634.60 million. ManTech International posted sales of $604.41 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ManTech International will report full year sales of $2.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ManTech International.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $636.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.14.

Shares of MANT opened at $88.87 on Tuesday. ManTech International has a one year low of $55.25 and a one year high of $101.35. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.15.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of ManTech International by 1,091.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ManTech International in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in ManTech International by 1,578.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ManTech International by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ManTech International by 29.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 65.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

