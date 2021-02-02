Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY) Short Interest Update

Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the December 31st total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

MLYBY stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.38. 887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,600. Malayan Banking Berhad has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $13.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.98.

About Malayan Banking Berhad

Malayan Banking Berhad provides commercial banking and related financial services for individuals, small and medium enterprises, retail and corporate customers, and financial institutions primarily in Malaysia, Singapore, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Group Community Financial Services, Group Global Banking, and Group Insurance and Takaful.

