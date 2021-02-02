Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY) Short Interest Update

Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the December 31st total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
MLYBY stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.38. 887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,600. Malayan Banking Berhad has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $13.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.98.
About Malayan Banking Berhad
