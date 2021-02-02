Majic Wheels Corp. (OTCMKTS:MJWL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Majic Wheels Corp. (OTCMKTS:MJWL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 309,200 shares, a decline of 57.9% from the December 31st total of 734,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,630,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Majic Wheels stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 27,361,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,150,098. Majic Wheels has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.00.

Majic Wheels Company Profile

Majic Wheels Corp., a development stage company, operates in waste management business. It intends to engage in environmental safe junk removal, trash hauling, recycling, commercial and residential construction cleanup, and demolition business activities, as well as roll off dumpster rentals and site work services.

