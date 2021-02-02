Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Updates Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) updated its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.75-0.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.92. Magellan Midstream Partners also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 3.55-3.55 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Monday. They set a sector perform rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.53.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.28. 35,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,258,959. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $62.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $598.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.15 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.34%.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, Director Chansoo Joung purchased 20,000 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.32 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,422,689.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

