Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Downgraded by Wolfe Research to Underperform

Wolfe Research cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Magellan Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.53.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $43.74 on Monday. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $62.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The company had revenue of $598.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $1.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.40%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 86.34%.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, Director Chansoo Joung bought 20,000 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.32 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,422,689.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,972 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.4% during the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 82,246 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.6% during the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 21,431 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 26.7% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.3% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,241 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

