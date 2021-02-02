Madison Square Garden Sports (MSGS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.46) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $57.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.87 million. On average, analysts expect Madison Square Garden Sports to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Shares of NYSE MSGS opened at $166.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $178.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.60 and a beta of 1.00. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 12-month low of $140.15 and a 12-month high of $316.39.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSGS. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Madison Square Garden Sports currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.00.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

Further Reading: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.