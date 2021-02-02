Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) Short Interest Update

Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,780,000 shares, an increase of 54.3% from the December 31st total of 2,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 992,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Shares of MIC stock opened at $28.73 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.11. Macquarie Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $45.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.54.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The conglomerate reported ($10.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($10.41). Macquarie Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 67.23% and a positive return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $202.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that Macquarie Infrastructure will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a $11.00 dividend. This is an increase from Macquarie Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $1.44. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 11th. Macquarie Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MIC shares. TD Securities lowered Macquarie Infrastructure to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $43.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Truist raised their target price on Macquarie Infrastructure from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Barclays upgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $38.00 to $43.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJO LP raised its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 14,212.0% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 684,114 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,395,000 after buying an additional 679,334 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 434.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 669,188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,994,000 after acquiring an additional 543,993 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 195.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 490,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,150,000 after buying an additional 324,445 shares in the last quarter. Anqa Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at $7,459,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 51.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 791,975 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,892,000 after purchasing an additional 270,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments.

