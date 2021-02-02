M3, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTHRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

M3, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTHRF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 367,800 shares, an increase of 61.4% from the December 31st total of 227,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,839.0 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of M3 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Shares of MTHRF opened at $86.14 on Tuesday. M3 has a 12 month low of $23.93 and a 12 month high of $102.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.19 and its 200-day moving average is $70.54.

M3, Inc provides medical-related services primarily to physicians and other healthcare professionals through Internet. The company operates m3.com, a members-only Web site for providing information to the healthcare professionals; and MR-kun that delivers medical and drug information online through m3.com.

