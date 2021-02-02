M Partners Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Protech Home Medical Corp. (PTQ.V) (CVE:PTQ)

Protech Home Medical Corp. (PTQ.V) (CVE:PTQ) – Equities research analysts at M Partners boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Protech Home Medical Corp. (PTQ.V) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 1st. M Partners analyst P. Piotrowski now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.05.
Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Protech Home Medical Corp. (PTQ.V) from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.
Protech Home Medical Corp. (PTQ.V) Company Profile
Protech Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.
