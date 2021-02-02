LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Stock Position Raised by Bourgeon Capital Management LLC

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the quarter. LyondellBasell Industries accounts for 2.5% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $10,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 38,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 49,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,564,000 after acquiring an additional 14,348 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 31,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 21,537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at $11,527,000. 67.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

In other news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,296 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $116,601.12. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,878 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total transaction of $156,268.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,166 shares of company stock valued at $8,099,374. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYB opened at $86.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $33.71 and a 12 month high of $99.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.83.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LYB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Argus upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.58.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.