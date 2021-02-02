Lympo (LYM) Trading 14.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded up 15.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, Lympo has traded up 14.8% against the US dollar. One Lympo token can currently be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Lympo has a market cap of $3.30 million and $169,348.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00065813 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.15 or 0.00855898 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006011 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00047568 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,745.03 or 0.05009390 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002875 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00036350 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00014774 BTC.

About Lympo

Lympo (CRYPTO:LYM) is a token. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 tokens. Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lympo is lympo.io . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . Lympo’s official message board is medium.com/@lympo.io

Lympo Token Trading

Lympo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lympo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lympo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

