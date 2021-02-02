Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Given New $56.00 Price Target at Cowen

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price upped by Cowen from $49.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on Lyft from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Lyft from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Lyft from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Lyft from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Lyft from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.91.

LYFT stock opened at $45.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 2.35. Lyft has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $54.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.61.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.44. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. The company had revenue of $499.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. Lyft’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lyft will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,753 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $167,020.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.48, for a total value of $242,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 868,996 shares of company stock valued at $43,358,196. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Lyft by 4.4% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,384 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 4.8% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 3.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lyft during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

