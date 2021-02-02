Luther Burbank Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.31 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:LBC)

Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) – Analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Luther Burbank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.14.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LBC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Luther Burbank from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

Shares of Luther Burbank stock opened at $9.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.10 and a 200 day moving average of $9.69. The firm has a market cap of $517.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.80. Luther Burbank has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $11.34.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 7.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBC. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 96,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 6,372 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 26.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 117.3% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 52,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 28,329 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 216.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 4.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 16.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Tammy Mahoney sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $31,800.00. Corporate insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.44%.

About Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

