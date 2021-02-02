Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) to Issue $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th.

Luther Burbank has a dividend payout ratio of 26.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Luther Burbank to earn $1.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBC opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Luther Burbank has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $11.34. The company has a market cap of $517.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.69.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 7.21%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Luther Burbank will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Luther Burbank from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Luther Burbank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

In other Luther Burbank news, EVP Tammy Mahoney sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $31,800.00. 21.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

