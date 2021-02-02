Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the December 31st total of 1,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 584,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the 4th quarter worth $483,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,453,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the period. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lumber Liquidators alerts:

LL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on Lumber Liquidators from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Lumber Liquidators presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

NYSE LL opened at $28.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $810.52 million, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.65. Lumber Liquidators has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.33 and a 200-day moving average of $26.30.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $295.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.63 million. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 29.29%. Lumber Liquidators’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lumber Liquidators will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.