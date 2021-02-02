Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) Short Interest Update

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 42.1% from the December 31st total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

LOIMF stock remained flat at $$28.41 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.87. Loomis AB has a 1-year low of $28.41 and a 1-year high of $28.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.97.

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $531.03 million for the quarter. Loomis AB (publ) had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 10.15%.

Loomis AB (publ) provides solutions for the distribution, handling, storage, and recycling of cash and other valuables. The company offers a range of solutions for cash in transit, cash management services, and international valuables logistics. It serves banks, retailers, and other operators. The company operates through a network of approximately 400 branches in 20 countries.

