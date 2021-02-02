LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LNSPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

LondonMetric Property stock remained flat at $$3.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 268,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,200. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.17 and its 200 day moving average is $2.94. LondonMetric Property has a 1 year low of $1.59 and a 1 year high of $3.25.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

