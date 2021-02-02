Loki (LOKI) Market Capitalization Hits $29.72 Million

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. In the last week, Loki has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. One Loki coin can now be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular exchanges. Loki has a market cap of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,969.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,387.23 or 0.04083725 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.39 or 0.00398561 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.75 or 0.01229773 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.64 or 0.00528824 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.75 or 0.00426118 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003832 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.11 or 0.00262310 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00022325 BTC.

About Loki

Loki is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Loki is loki.network . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

Loki can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

