Lobstex (LOBS) Price Tops $0.0593

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. One Lobstex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0593 or 0.00000175 BTC on major exchanges. Lobstex has a total market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $579,486.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 100.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 66.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

Lobstex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 21,221,845 coins and its circulating supply is 21,221,833 coins. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lobstex Coin Trading

Lobstex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

