Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lloyds Banking Group plc, formerly Lloyds TSB Group plc, is a United Kingdom-based financial services company, whose businesses provide a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and a limited number of locations overseas. Headquartered in London, the company operates through three segments: UK Retail Banking, Insurance and Investments, and Wholesale and International Banking. The UK Retail Banking segment provides banking and financial services, mortgages, and private banking services. The Insurance and Investments segment offers life assurance, pensions and savings products, general insurance, and fund management services. The Wholesale and International Banking segment provides banking and related services for companies, small and medium-sized businesses, banks, and financial institutions; and asset finance to personal and corporate customers. “

LYG has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. HSBC downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Investec downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.00.

NYSE LYG opened at $1.80 on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a PE ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYG. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

