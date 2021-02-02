Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) Stock Price Up 10.6%

Shares of Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) rose 10.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.69 and last traded at $3.65. Approximately 558,609 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 424,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.62. The stock has a market cap of $166.93 million and a P/E ratio of -3.61.

Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $53.24 million for the quarter.

Lizhi Inc operates an online user-generated content audio community, interactive audio entertainment platform, and online audio platform in China. It provides podcasts and audio entertainment products. The company also offers Lizhi app that allows users to record and share their voices on mobile devices.

