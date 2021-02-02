Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,462 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 2.3% of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pensionfund Sabic raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 60,390 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 30,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,493,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 87,253 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,352,000 after purchasing an additional 8,063 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 128,060 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 352,858 shares of company stock valued at $78,540,817. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT stock opened at $239.65 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $242.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $221.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.77.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

