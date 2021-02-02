Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $45.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.52% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Live Oak Bancshares Inc. is the parent and registered bank holding company of Live Oak Banking Company which offers online platform for small business lending. The company accepts deposit products as well as offers loans which comprise small business administration loans; conventional commercial business loans to small and medium sized businesses and construction loans. It offers loans to the veterinary, pharmacy, investment advisory, beverages, funeral homes, entertainment centers, agricultural and healthcare sectors. Live Oak Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LOB. Truist upped their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Sunday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Live Oak Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.83.

NASDAQ LOB opened at $39.64 on Tuesday. Live Oak Bancshares has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $52.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.05 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.78.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.16. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 6.83%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director H K. Landis sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $609,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 213,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,659,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 8,354 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 305,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,504,000 after acquiring an additional 190,460 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,311,000. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 43.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

