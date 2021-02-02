Littelfuse (LFUS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LFUS stock opened at $254.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. Littelfuse has a 12 month low of $103.63 and a 12 month high of $287.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $261.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is 28.15%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $218.00 price objective on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $289.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.00.

In related news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 17,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total transaction of $3,690,940.00. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.50, for a total transaction of $82,912.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 289,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,653,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,426 shares of company stock valued at $20,313,824 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, solid state relays, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, gas discharge tubes, and position, fluid, and temperature sensors; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, integrated circuits, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

