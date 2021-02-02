Lisk Machine Learning Market Cap Reaches $380,331.89 (LML)

Lisk Machine Learning (CURRENCY:LML) traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Lisk Machine Learning has a total market cap of $380,331.89 and $5,576.00 worth of Lisk Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk Machine Learning token can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lisk Machine Learning has traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002800 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00048355 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.26 or 0.00140519 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00065454 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.72 or 0.00253653 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00063070 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00037065 BTC.

Lisk Machine Learning Profile

Lisk Machine Learning’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 tokens. Lisk Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @gny_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lisk Machine Learning’s official website is www.gny.io/lisk

Buying and Selling Lisk Machine Learning

Lisk Machine Learning can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

