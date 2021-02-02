Lions Gate Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LGF.A) Hits New 52-Week High at $14.40

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp (OTCMKTS:LGF.A) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.40 and last traded at $14.16, with a volume of 1572402 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.99.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.88 and its 200-day moving average is $9.56.

Lions Gate Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LGF.A) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $745.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.77 million.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

