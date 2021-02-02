Lincoln National (LNC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Lincoln National to post earnings of $2.11 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($2.75). Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Lincoln National to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $46.28 on Tuesday. Lincoln National has a 52-week low of $16.11 and a 52-week high of $61.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.07 and a 200-day moving average of $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is 19.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.08.

In other news, EVP Leon E. Roday sold 5,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $304,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Wilford H. Fuller sold 110,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $5,623,606.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 286,489 shares in the company, valued at $14,596,614.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,015 shares of company stock valued at $7,781,116 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.