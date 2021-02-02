Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.75 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Limelight Networks from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Northland Securities cut shares of Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.18.

Shares of Limelight Networks stock opened at $4.68 on Friday. Limelight Networks has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $8.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.25 and a 200-day moving average of $5.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.34. The stock has a market cap of $574.90 million, a PE ratio of -77.92 and a beta of 0.72.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 20,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $92,706.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Scott Genereux sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 130,765 shares of company stock valued at $554,022 in the last ninety days. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LLNW. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Limelight Networks by 3,455.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,262,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,542 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Limelight Networks by 294.5% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,301,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,498,000 after acquiring an additional 971,821 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Limelight Networks by 496.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 781,490 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 650,381 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Limelight Networks by 8.9% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 6,487,470 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,368,000 after acquiring an additional 528,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Limelight Networks by 170.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 787,265 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after acquiring an additional 496,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

