Light S.A. (OTCMKTS:LGSXY) Short Interest Update

Light S.A. (OTCMKTS:LGSXY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of LGSXY remained flat at $$4.56 during trading hours on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.76 and a 200 day moving average of $3.53. Light has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $5.10.
About Light
Further Reading: Index Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Light Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.