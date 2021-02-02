Light S.A. (OTCMKTS:LGSXY) Short Interest Update

Light S.A. (OTCMKTS:LGSXY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of LGSXY remained flat at $$4.56 during trading hours on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.76 and a 200 day moving average of $3.53. Light has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $5.10.

About Light

Light SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power in Brazil. It generates power through hydro, solar, and wind power plants. As of December 31, 2019, the company had generation projects with a total installed capacity of 855 MW. It operates in 31 cities of the state of Rio de Janeiro covering a population of approximately 11 million customers.

