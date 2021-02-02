Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPB) Short Interest Update

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPB) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 44.6% from the December 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ LTRPB traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 8.03. Liberty TripAdvisor has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $134.00.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a positive return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $151.00 million for the quarter.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

