(LGF.B) (NYSE:LGF.B) Hits New 12-Month High at $12.67

(LGF.B) (NYSE:LGF.B) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.67 and last traded at $12.53, with a volume of 1245367 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.90. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.66 and a beta of 2.07.

(LGF.B) (NYSE:LGF.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. (LGF.B) had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $745.00 million for the quarter.

In other (LGF.B) news, Director Gordon Crawford purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,662,000.00.

(LGF.B) Company Profile

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment operations in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Motion Picture, Television Production, and Media Networks.

