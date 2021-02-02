Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $9.65

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.65 and last traded at $9.35, with a volume of 87945 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.27.

LXRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2.10 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wedbush lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday. G.Research lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.13.

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 2.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,854,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 191,384 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 433.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,852,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,122 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 43.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,103,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 333,486 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 455,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 375,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 40,452 shares in the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

