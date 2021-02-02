Level01 (LVX) Price Tops $0.0303 on Major Exchanges

Level01 (CURRENCY:LVX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 2nd. During the last seven days, Level01 has traded down 14% against the dollar. Level01 has a total market capitalization of $4.99 million and $8,337.00 worth of Level01 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Level01 token can now be bought for $0.0303 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00065622 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $301.94 or 0.00845777 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006026 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00047340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $1,738.42 or 0.04869507 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002806 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00035109 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00014853 BTC.

About Level01

LVX is a token. It was first traded on June 20th, 2018. Level01’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 164,764,908 tokens. The official website for Level01 is level01.io . Level01’s official Twitter account is @Level01io . Level01’s official message board is level01.io/blog

Level01 Token Trading

Level01 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Level01 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Level01 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Level01 using one of the exchanges listed above.

