Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alleghany Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 1,182,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $164,984,000 after purchasing an additional 662,000 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 921,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,442,000 after purchasing an additional 474,047 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,608,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,562,000 after purchasing an additional 449,214 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,091,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,347,000 after purchasing an additional 344,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 589.4% during the 3rd quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 317,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,305,000 after purchasing an additional 271,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on FNV shares. TD Securities raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Franco-Nevada from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.79.

Shares of NYSE FNV opened at $122.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.25, a PEG ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.56 and a 200-day moving average of $138.90. Franco-Nevada Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.18 and a fifty-two week high of $166.11.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $279.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.75 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 26.99%. Franco-Nevada’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

