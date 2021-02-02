Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Makes New $85,000 Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,412.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $44.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $63.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.99.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.22.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

