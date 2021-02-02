Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Invests $96,000 in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1,446.7% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Newmont news, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $119,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,742 shares in the company, valued at $2,015,072.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total transaction of $321,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 274,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,642,869.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,747 shares of company stock valued at $2,258,829 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $59.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.18. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $72.22. The firm has a market cap of $48.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.14.

A number of brokerages have commented on NEM. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.24.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

