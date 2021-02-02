Legacy Wealth Management Inc Buys 15,988 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Legacy Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,145,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,988 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 10.4% of Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $78,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter.

SCHM stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,257. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.38. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $34.87 and a 12 month high of $72.58.

